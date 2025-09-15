American Malayali receives Harvard affiliation at 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old boy with roots in Malappuram, has been inducted into a Harvard-affiliated research group, making him one of the youngest members ever. Sameer Ebrahim, who lives in Atlanta, became the 37th member of the Scholarly Work Group on Climate Conflict and Health at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

He participated in the group’s third meeting held at Harvard University on August 8, 2025. Sameer’s parents are both originally from Malappuram. His mother Habida Elachola is from Koottilangadi, and his father Shahul H Ebrahim is from Indianoor-Kooriyad. Both are medical professionals and scientists working in the US.

At the Harvard meeting, Sameer created a digital diagram using AI tools to show how war and climate change are connected and how both can affect public health.

He worked under the guidance of top professors from Harvard and the University of California. Sameer started attending 9th grade classes on August 1, 2025 at a public high school in Atlanta and is already ahead of the curve.

At the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, as a third grader, he led his class when the teacher was absent, advancing his studies and enabling him to skip Class 4. Before reaching high school, he passed the “Gifted Students” examination and has completed many of his high school course requirements.

Sameer is currently co-enrolled in Class 12 subjects that will buy him free time for dual enrolment at the university next year. He balances academics with other interests.

His parents’ being in the US Diplomatic Service aided in him visiting 37 countries, and his formative experiences in France and West Africa contribute to his forward vision. He plans to pursue a career that combines medicine and computing.

