Nine monkeys found dead in Palode; forest department launches probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine bonnet macaques were found dead near the Mankayam check-post in the Palode forest range on Sunday. The monkeys were found in and around rubber trees flanking both sides of a stream near the Palode-Mankayam pump house around 11.30am. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is under way.

The carcasses were first noticed by a group of women who had gone to the stream. Some monkeys were seen lying under rubber trees, while others were floating dead in the stream. The scene quickly drew attention due to the unusually high number of monkeys found together.

“There are rubber plantations on both sides of the stream. It is common to see the monkeys jump back and forth between the trees. At first, we thought they might have slipped and fallen into the stream. But then we noticed several of them foaming at the mouth and shivering,” said a local ASHA worker who was among the first to spot the animals.

“As we moved a bit further, we found nine monkeys dead,” she added.