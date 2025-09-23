Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches Vikasana Sadas, stresses role of LSGs in state’s development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the state-wide ‘Vikasana Sadas’ (Development Conclave) at a function held at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, asserting that Kerala’s comprehensive development will be shaped by the opinions and suggestions collected from the people. The first conclave was organised under the aegis of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

“Through development conclaves, Kerala is setting out on a new path. Future growth will be implemented by listening to people from every part of the state. Along with reviewing the development gains achieved in recent years, we will collect people’s ideas on how they envision their land’s future. These suggestions will be consolidated to prepare development projects that reflect local realities and lay the foundation for future progress,” the chief minister said.

He added that conclaves would be held across all local bodies over the course of a month. The chief minister underlined the pivotal role of local bodies in the state’s development. “The development of each locality is the development of the state and the nation. When we speak of achievements, it is the people who matter most,” he said.

Kerala, he pointed out, has been a national model for decentralisation and participatory planning. Tracing its roots to the EMS government, he said People’s Planning had enabled wide public participation in local development initiatives, with the present government ensuring equal support to all local bodies.

Kerala’s health sector, he said, stood first in the country with indicators surpassing even developed nations. “We have significantly improved healthcare infrastructure, reduced neonatal mortality, and strengthened services through the Aardram Mission, especially during Covid. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh presided over the function.