Kerala Tourism’s adventure park project in limbo without investors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism’s ambitious plan to set up the state’s first adventure tourism academy and park has hit repeated roadblocks, with the project struggling to attract investors. Despite issuing Expressions of Interest (EoI) multiple times, the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) has failed to find a suitable bidder.

The project proposed at Sasthampara on 4.85 hectares of revenue land under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. It envisages a private operator establishing, operating, and maintaining the facility with an investment of at least Rs 15 crore over a 20-year period.

A senior tourism department official said that while interest was high during the pre-bid stage, investors with the required capacity and experience stayed away at the tendering phase. “As many as 34 parties attended the pre-bid meeting and several eligible candidates were present. But when the tender was opened, none met the criteria. We have floated the project for the third time, hoping to attract serious players. Without investors capable of putting in Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore, the concept itself could be compromised,” the official said.

If the current attempt also fails, the matter will be referred to the government for a decision on whether to revise or scrap the project. The proposed park is envisioned as a comprehensive adventure hub coupled with a training academy. Apart from professional training for youth, the facility is expected to host a wide range of activities - bungee jumping, glamping and dome tent camping, ziplining, zip cycling, trampolining, bouldering and rock climbing, traverse walls, mountain biking trails, obstacle courses, slacklining, and other soft adventure experiences.