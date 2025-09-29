Meet discusses development schemes in various constituencies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Development Committee meeting held at the collectorate here discussed development programmes and schemes across various segments, including Kovalam, Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituencies and the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth called for steps to repair the street lights in the city. He demanded the effective utilisation of land owned by the Kerala Water Authority in Peroorkada. He also called for more anti-drug activities. The progress of works of Vattiyoorkavu revenue tower, Muttada sub-registrar office, Melekkadavu tourism project, Pattom flyover, Peroorkada flyover, Vattiyoorkavu junction development and title deed distribution were reviewed.

Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan raised the issue of anti-socials at Pathamkallu. Various projects at Neyyattinkara, including construction activities by the PWD, land acquisition related to the general hospital, Udiyankulangara market renovation, Karode drinking water project, new court complex, new building for the Pozhiyoor community health centre, approach road construction for Panchikkattu bridge, construction of isolation ward at Venpakal hospital were reviewed.