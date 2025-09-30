Thiruvananthapuram’s flood water woes create ripples at council meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting held on Monday discussed flooding issues and the delay in opening of Veli breakwater that led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas in the state capital in the recent rains. UDF councillor P Padmakumar, who raised the issue, said that various corporation wards lying close to the National Highways including Muttathara, Manickavilakam, Puthenpally, Thiruvallam and Vellar areas are facing severe waterlogging.

“The stormwater drains under NHAI are clogged and causing flooding in residential areas. Despite raising the issue many times, the NH authorities are not taking any action,” he said. During the council, Padmakumar said that the sanitation workers are ill-equipped and there is no equipment to pump out water from flooded homes.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the matter related to NHAI will be taken up with the district collector. The mayor said that serious action will be taken against the contractor for the delay in the opening of Veli breakwater that led to severe flooding in the capital. She assured that measures will be taken to ensure that such mistakes don’t happen in the future.