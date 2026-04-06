Congress will secure decisive victory, says Renuka Chowdhury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday asserted that the Congress would register a “resounding victory” in the state in the assembly elections and would focus on the welfare of people. She also accused the state government of turning a blind eye to rising crimes against women, inflation and unemployment, and claimed things had worsened across sectors.
“Voters in the state have woken up,” Renuka said during a press conference at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, adding that issues concerning women’s safety and economic distress would play a decisive role in the elections.
Renuka also criticised Narendra Modi’s recent remarks referencing films like ‘The Kerala Story’ and said the Prime Minister appeared to be focusing on cinema rather than addressing pressing public issues.
Raising concern over the “rise in crimes against women in Kerala”, which she termed was “deeply disappointing” for a state often showcased for its literacy and social indicators, Renuka alleged that misogyny was prevalent in the state and questioned the lack of action in cases involving harassment and misconduct.
She also termed the alleged irregularities related to Sabarimala temple assets a “serious offence” that would reflect in the election results.
On rising inflation and unemployment, Renuka said these were making everyday life difficult, especially for women managing households.
Outlining the Congress party’s promises, Renuka said women empowerment would be a key focus. She cited initiatives implemented in states like Telangana and Karnataka, including free bus travel for women.
“Free bus travel is not just about mobility, but about safety and economic independence,” she said, adding that educational stipends for girls would strengthen empowerment. Renuka questioned the Centre’s approach towards Kerala, alleging selective actionhas been taken by central agencies in other states turning a blind eye remaining “silent” on Kerala.