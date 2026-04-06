Congress will secure decisive victory, says Renuka Chowdhury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday asserted that the Congress would register a “resounding victory” in the state in the assembly elections and would focus on the welfare of people. She also accused the state government of turning a blind eye to rising crimes against women, inflation and unemployment, and claimed things had worsened across sectors.

“Voters in the state have woken up,” Renuka said during a press conference at the KPCC office in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, adding that issues concerning women’s safety and economic distress would play a decisive role in the elections.

Renuka also criticised Narendra Modi’s recent remarks referencing films like ‘The Kerala Story’ and said the Prime Minister appeared to be focusing on cinema rather than addressing pressing public issues.