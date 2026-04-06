Three injured after autorickshaw falls into railway trench

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in fell into a nearly 30-foot-deep trench dug for railway works near Nemom Railway Station on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Vattavila–Suresh Road, when the newly purchased autorickshaw reportedly skidded off and plunged into the trench, according to preliminary reports.

The injured have been identified as Rajeev, the autorickshaw driver, his wife Rejitha, and their son Rathin, 3.

Local residents rushed to the spot, alerted emergency services and helped shift the injured to PRS Hospital. Hospital authorities said that none of the injuries is believed to be serious, and further evaluation, including X-rays, is under way.