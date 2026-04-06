Three-way fight heats up in Left-leaning Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nedumangad is one of the assembly constituencies in the state where a triangular contest is on the cards. CPI’s G R Anil, who is the food and civil supplies minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, would want to continue with his foothold.

The challenge comes from UDF’s Meenankal Kumar, former CPI state council member, who left the party and joined the Congress last October, and BJP’s firebrand leader Yuvraj Gokul.

Anil had a cake walk last time as he trounced Congress’ P S Prasanth with a hefty 23,309 votes margin. This time the situation is more challenging. There is no ‘free kit’ factor, anti-incumbency factor is palpable, and inner party dynamics in the CPI might pose a few hiccups.

Anil, however, seemed confident of doing an encore. “We will win. The feedback we are getting from the public is positive,” he said.

Anil’s campaign is rooted around infrastructure development works undertaken by the LDF. His flagship project is the 21-metre four-lane road from Vazhayila-Pazhakutti road, whose work he said is proceeding rapidly.

“Several projects have been completed, while many are in the pipeline. I am seeking votes on the basis of the development works only and not bothered about the personal insults levelled by the rival candidates,” he said.