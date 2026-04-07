LDF, Congress intensify campaign in Thiruvananthapuram's Chirayinkeezhu ahead of voting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu assembly constituency, in the northern part of Thiruvananthapuram district, is a mix of agrarian interiors, semi-urban clusters, and coastal fishing settlements, giving it a distinctly diverse social and economic profile.
Reserved for Scheduled Castes, the seat has developed a political culture where welfare delivery and caste-based mobilisation are central to election campaigns. And with just two days left for polling, candidates are intensifying their efforts through house visits, vehicle rallies, and corner meetings.
Since its formation, in 2011, this is the fourth assembly election in Chirayinkeezhu. The constituency has been a Left stronghold, with CPI’s V Sasi winning three times, but the Congress and the BJP have steadily built their presence. This time, the LDF has fielded CPI’s Manoj Edamana, a familiar figure who has served as the president of the dairy cooperative for 13 years, besides having been a panchayat and block member.
“The vote is for development and welfare. The LDF government has taken care of both in the past 10 years,” Manoj told supporters at Azhoor, underscoring the Left’s focus on pensions, housing schemes, and cooperative benefits.
The Congress, traditionally the main challenger, has brought in Ramya Haridas, a former MP from Alathur, after local leader B S Anoop --runner-up in 2021 with nearly 49,000 votes -- switched to the BJP following a ticket denial. Despite initial protests, Ramya has injected energy into the campaign, connecting with voters through cultural programmes and grassroots outreach.
“People want a change. I can see that from the response I get here,” Ramya said during a campaign stop at Melattingal.
The BJP, meanwhile, is running a high-pitched campaign with Anoop as its candidate, banking on his local popularity and hoping to draw Congress supporters who had backed him previously.
“People here know me and they understand my political stand,” Anoop declared, as he sought to explain his sudden switch.
The NDA already holds sway in two of the eight panchayats within the constituency -- Azhoor and Mudakkal -- and is aiming to expand its base by stressing on national welfare narratives and development promises.
With the LDF relying on continuity, UDF pushing for change, and the NDA seeking a breakthrough, Chirayinkeezhu has emerged as one of the most intriguing three-way contests in the assembly election.