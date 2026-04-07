LDF, Congress intensify campaign in Thiruvananthapuram's Chirayinkeezhu ahead of voting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu assembly constituency, in the northern part of Thiruvananthapuram district, is a mix of agrarian interiors, semi-urban clusters, and coastal fishing settlements, giving it a distinctly diverse social and economic profile.

Reserved for Scheduled Castes, the seat has developed a political culture where welfare delivery and caste-based mobilisation are central to election campaigns. And with just two days left for polling, candidates are intensifying their efforts through house visits, vehicle rallies, and corner meetings.

Since its formation, in 2011, this is the fourth assembly election in Chirayinkeezhu. The constituency has been a Left stronghold, with CPI’s V Sasi winning three times, but the Congress and the BJP have steadily built their presence. This time, the LDF has fielded CPI’s Manoj Edamana, a familiar figure who has served as the president of the dairy cooperative for 13 years, besides having been a panchayat and block member.

“The vote is for development and welfare. The LDF government has taken care of both in the past 10 years,” Manoj told supporters at Azhoor, underscoring the Left’s focus on pensions, housing schemes, and cooperative benefits.

The Congress, traditionally the main challenger, has brought in Ramya Haridas, a former MP from Alathur, after local leader B S Anoop --runner-up in 2021 with nearly 49,000 votes -- switched to the BJP following a ticket denial. Despite initial protests, Ramya has injected energy into the campaign, connecting with voters through cultural programmes and grassroots outreach.