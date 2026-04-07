LDF, UDF battle for Parassala as BJP eyes gains in close contest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Known to sway outcomes, Parassala assembly constituency is ready for a tight contest. As LDF campaigns with the confidence that it can retain the seat, the UDF is in a bid to reclaim a constituency it has not held for a decade. Steadily expanding its vote share, the BJP senses an opportunity this time.

The border constituency has been loyal to CPM’s C K Hareendran since 2016, and as he seeks a third consecutive term, LDF’s campaign slogan is simple: “CK is OK.”

The Left is banking heavily on development projects executed over the past two terms — from the hill highway and Kumbichalkadavu bridge to the expansion of the Parassala taluk hospital.

Projecting continuity with a forward-looking pitch, Hareendran said, “The development work we have completed will speak for themselves. Along with that, we are bringing major projects like a BrahMos Aerospace unit, for which 180 acres have already been acquired, SSB Academy, a Forensic University and a Dairy Science Engineering College. Parassala is on a growth trajectory and we want to take it further.”

Meanwhile, the UDF has fielded KPCC general secretary Neyyattinkara Sanal to wrest back the constituency. Sensing strong anti-incumbency, the Congress believes organisational strength at the grassroots and a refreshed voter sentiment for change will work.

“People are responding strongly to our campaign. There has been no real progress in critical sectors like health and education in Parassala. Rural roads are in a bad condition. We will ensure targeted development in every panchayat of the constituency. We are confident of winning and bringing the change people are looking for,” Sanal said.