Controversial speech in Kattakkada: Complaint filed with Kerala police chief, EC against BJP candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A complaint has been filed with the state police chief and the election commission against BJP candidate PK Krishnadas over a speech in Kattakkada that claimed “pro-Pakistan” forces would take control of the state if the UDF comes to power, and that Hindu and Christian women would be targeted through “love jihad” and recruited for “anti-national activities.

In a petition submitted to the state police chief and the election commission, KPCC member JS Akhil accused the NDA candidate of making inflammatory and derogatory remarks aimed at polarising voters along communal lines. The rally, attended by senior national leaders, reportedly saw significant public participation and media coverage.

The complaint alleges that the speech promoted enmity among religious communities and undermined national unity by branding political opponents and their supporters as “anti-national” and “pro-Pakistan.”

It argues that the statements attract offences under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to promoting enmity and making assertions prejudicial to national integration. It also invokes Section 353 of the BNS, claiming the remarks were intended to create fear or alarm that could disturb public tranquillity.

Further, the complainant points to violations of the Model Code of Conduct, which bars activities that aggravate differences or create hatred between communities. It also cites provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 —Sections 123(3), 123(3A), and 125 — which prohibit seeking votes on religious grounds and promoting enmity during elections.

Calling the remarks a “grave and serious offence,” the complaint urges authorities to register an FIR, initiate an investigation, and take appropriate legal action.