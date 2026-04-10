Thiruvananthapuram mental health centre inmates denied franchise, rights violation alleged

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state brimmed with activity on April 9 with people flocking to vote in what was touted as a ‘close call election’, a space in the capital city moved as per its usual, slow pace. Here, at the Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, voting is a process that happens outside the 26 acres it bounds. Leave aside voting, no political parties even came to the premises seeking votes.

“There are about 450 inmates admitted there, and time and again, there have been moves to voice for their right to vote. At least half of them are mentally fit, but they do not have a home to return to, being victims of social stigma,” claims a doctor who does not wish to be named.

The general perception that the inmates are mentally unsound puts a question mark on their ability to make informed decisions. “This perception is debatable and needs to be investigated,” he further claims.

The question about voting rights for persons with mental illness had come up in the Kerala High Court, and the court ruled that inmates of mental health care centres can vote. The court also stated that they cannot be disqualified unless a competent court declares them unsound.

This goes in tandem with Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act that deals with ‘Disqualification for Registration in electoral roll’, as per which a person can be disqualified as a voter if he/she is of unsound mind but that incapacity has to be declared by a competent court.