Cycling tourney for women to begin today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Asmita (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action) Khelo India Women’s League South Zone Track Cycling Championship will commence on Saturday at the LNCPE Velodrome, Kariavattom. The event is being jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India (Khelo India Division), Cycling Federation of India and Kerala Cycling Association.

Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Mayor Asha Nath G S will inaugurate the championship at 7am. Kerala Cycling Association president Kottukal Krishnakumar will preside over. The championship will conclude on Sunday.

Winners of the competition will qualify to participate in the Asmita Khelo India National Cycling Championship scheduled for later this month in Uttarakhand. The top three finishers in each category will receive cash prizes, medals, and certificates.

Special incentives will also be awarded to participants competing using India-manufactured bicycles.

Prominent dignitaries attending the inaugural function include Kerala Cycling Association chairman Sudheesh Kumar S S, LNCPE principal Dr Pradeep Dutta, NIMS Medicity general manager Dr K A Saju and SAI Thiruvananthapuram regional director Dr N Saratchandra Yadav.