Five Army ‘Troopers’ latest additions to Kerala’s mounted police stable

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five ‘Trooper A’ horses trained by the Indian Army have joined the state mounted police stable. The thoroughbreds from the Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, arrived in the state capital on Friday after a train journey lasting two days.

The mounted police unit has 14 horses, of which four are suffering from old-age and physical infirmities. The new batch members are 5-7 years of age and were trained at the Remount Training School and Depot, Saharanpur.

Last year, state police cleared the purchase of eight horses from RVC. However, the Army sanctioned sale of only three horses. This year, the state government approved about Rs 43 lakh for the purchase of five more thoroughbreds and the force were awaiting the president’s consent on account of her being the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. A nine-member team, comprising veterinary experts and horse trainers, were dispatched to Saharanpur to bring the horses to Thiruvananthapuram.