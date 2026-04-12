Congress leaders in Kerala upset over CM discussions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an immediate damage control move, senior Congress leaders have entered the frame to put on hold the chief minister discussions within the party. Senior leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Shashi Tharoor termed it an untimely conversation, which was initiated following the remark of Ernakulam DCC president Muhammed Shiyas that he would like to see a CM from his district.

Softly defending Shiyas in the row, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said that the media trapped him in this. “Isn’t Ernakulam part of Kerala? Shiyas has a unique style of responding. However, we have asked him to control it,” he said in a press meet.

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that there is ample time left for CM discussions. “There are 25 more days for the result, and we don’t need to discuss that now. The Congress high command will take a logical decision at the right time,” he said.

Terming this a meaningless and unwanted conversation, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that the high command will take a final call in posting a CM. “You need furniture only after completing a building. We are hopeful of a solid victory by a comfortable margin, but I don’t want to quote any number. ” Tharoor told the media.

The issue started when Ernakulam DCC president Muhammed Shiyas said that he would like to see a chief minister from his district. His response got published, Shiyas’ remark was widely read as a pro-Satheesan stand, leading to discussions from various corners within the party.