‘Gagarins’ come together in Thiruvananthapuram to rekindle memories of historic space mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalis named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin came together at the Russian Honorary Consulate in the city to mark the 65th anniversary of his historic space mission. The event was organised jointly by the Consulate and the International Russophile Movement.

The gathering began with floral tributes at Gagarin’s statue at Vanross junction. Participants then took part in a series of programmes including a seminar, an exhibition and competitions for students.

For many, the name ‘Gagarin’ carries a personal history rooted in a generation inspired by space exploration and socialist ideals. Yuri Gagarin, a 64-year-old farmer from Kannur, said he was named after the cosmonaut by his father, an avid reader who came across an article on Gagarin in a Russian publication. He believes he may be the only person in the country with the full name and said the identity has always been a matter of pride. He had also attended a similar reunion five years ago.

Another participant from Ernakulam recalled how his name unexpectedly helped him secure a job in the CISF. During recruitment, a senior officer from Kannur took note of his name and asked if he was a communist. His response impressed the officer and earned him full marks in the selection.