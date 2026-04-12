Inside help suspected in Rs 2-crore Kowdiar Palace gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have found crucial leads in the jewellery theft at Kowdiar Palace and now suspect that the crime was carried out with help from within the palace. The investigation team has recorded statements from members of the royal family, employees, and regular visitors. Those who visited the palace during the suspected time of the theft have also been questioned. The police have even taken statements from YouTubers who had access to the premises. The probe is being led by the Cantonment Assistant Commissioner.

The case involves the theft of antique jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore. Following the incident, the remaining valuables were shifted to a secure location on police advice.

The police believe the accused had detailed knowledge of the palace layout. The jewellery was taken from a locker inside an iron almirah in a bedroom on the second floor. Officers say it would have been difficult for an outsider to carry out the theft in a palace with security personnel and CCTV coverage.

Officials indicated that the absence of forensic evidence has significantly limited progress. No signs of forced entry or fingerprints were found during the probe at the palace, narrowing the scope of the investigation to a closed group of people.