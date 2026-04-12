‘Nammade Vote’ platform’s live update becomes a huge success in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The digital election platform ‘Nammade Vote’, introduced by the district administration during the recent assembly elections to ensure smooth and efficient voting experience has become a success.

The system functioned seamlessly on polling day, providing real-time booth updates directly to voters. Considered one of India’s first ‘Unified Election Intelligence Systems’, the platform enhanced transparency and convenience in the electoral process, stated a press note.

Among its key features, the Live Queue Dashboard enabled voters to check crowd levels at polling stations in real time, helping them avoid long queues. The platform also included ‘Vote Mithram’, an AI-powered assistant that addressed election-related queries, proving particularly useful for senior citizens.

The technological framework of the platform was designed and developed by Johan S Varughese, a computer science engineering student of Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology.