Man dies falling into sea while taking selfie in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old man died after falling into the sea while attempting to take a selfie from a rock at Azhimala Beach on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Aneesh, 45, a native of Edayaranmula in Pathanamthitta. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm.

According to relatives, Aneesh was part of a 17-member family group from Pathanamthitta and Mannar who were on a pilgrimage trip. He was driving the vehicle for the group. The family had set out from Edayaranmula on April 10, travelling via Thiruchendur and Kanyakumari, and reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning.

After offering prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, they arrived at Azhimala around 2.30 pm and visited the temple there. While standing near the shore after the temple visit, Aneesh reportedly climbed onto a rock to take a selfie and accidentally slipped into the sea, relatives said.

The body has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital mortuary. Aneesh’s wife had passed away several years ago, and he is survived by daughter Karthika.