Vizhinjam Port road nears completion, set to enable cargo movement to NH 66 bypass

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The approach road to the Vizhinjam International Port is nearing completion, clearing way for cargo movement by land. The 1.7-km stretch linking the port with NH 66 bypass resumed recently after delays caused by technical hurdles and material shortages.

Officials said the bitumen surfacing at the junction where the Port road meets the bypass will begin on Monday. “We had planned to finish by early April, but shortage of materials pushed the schedule back,” one official said.

The project is being executed by Poonam Construction Company, Mumbai. While most of the road was completed earlier, approval from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the connecting link took time. The port itself received clearance to handle Exim cargo in November last year.

To ensure safety once the cargo traffic begins, service roads are being built parallel to the Port road on both sides. Near the Sreekrishna Swami Temple, a bridge has been constructed to protect a pond along the alignment. From the port gate to the bypass, the main road will split into three, flanked by service roads. On the left, the road curves around the pond with protective walls, while on the right, a service road runs parallel to the bridge.

Traffic signals will also be installed for vehicles arriving from the Kanyakumari side and at the entry point for container lorries joining the bypass. In the first phase, a temporary road will facilitate cargo movement from Vizhinjam towards Kazhakoottam and Tamil Nadu, with service roads connecting the bypass.

Meanwhile, the state government has proposed a cloverleaf interchange at the NH 66 junction to provide seamless, grade separated access for heavy cargo vehicles. The plan is awaiting final approval.