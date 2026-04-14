Kerala police explore legal route to bring key drug suspect Alan Jayaraj from Odisha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police and excise departments are exploring legal options to bring Alan Jayaraj, a Thiruvananthapuram native currently in custody in Odisha, to Kerala as he is suspected to have indirect involvement in three drug-related cases.
Investigators said that while several accused persons in these cases have pointed to Alan’s role, their statements alone do not constitute strong admissible evidence since they are themselves facing charges. Earlier attempts to track him had failed.
The first of the three cases dates back to 2020, when four individuals transporting 203 kg of ganja were arrested at Balaramapuram. The second and third cases were registered in May 2021. While the trial in the 2020 case has already concluded, leaving little scope for further action against Alan in that matter.
At the time of the investigation, Alan was not arrested because of an absence of direct evidence linking him to the crimes. However, excise and police officials are now reassessing the cases to examine how he can be legally brought to Kerala.
According to top excise sources, due process will be followed and a court-issued warrant may be sought to secure his presence. If sufficient evidence is established, he could face arrest in connection with the pending cases, a source said.
Alan’s name resurfaced following his recent arrest in Odisha in what officials described as the state’s largest cannabis seizure. A native of Kowdiar, Alan Jayaraj, 33, also known as Alan Raj, was taken into custody by Odisha Police based on intelligence shared by Kerala Police. He is accused of running a drug manufacturing unit and supplying narcotics to multiple states, including Kerala.