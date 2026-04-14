Kerala police explore legal route to bring key drug suspect Alan Jayaraj from Odisha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police and excise departments are exploring legal options to bring Alan Jayaraj, a Thiruvananthapuram native currently in custody in Odisha, to Kerala as he is suspected to have indirect involvement in three drug-related cases.

Investigators said that while several accused persons in these cases have pointed to Alan’s role, their statements alone do not constitute strong admissible evidence since they are themselves facing charges. Earlier attempts to track him had failed.

The first of the three cases dates back to 2020, when four individuals transporting 203 kg of ganja were arrested at Balaramapuram. The second and third cases were registered in May 2021. While the trial in the 2020 case has already concluded, leaving little scope for further action against Alan in that matter.