Residents alarmed as wetland near Thiruvananthapuram airport turns into illegal dumpsite

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unauthorised waste dumping and suspected illegal landfilling of a wetland at Chackai, near the Thiruvananthapuram airport, have raised serious environmental and public health concerns among residents.

For years, a private plot lying close to the polluted Parvathy Puthanar canal has allegedly been used as a temporary dumping ground, with locals accusing the city corporation of facilitating waste disposal and landfilling activities in the flood-prone wetland.

As per the norms set by the state government and the airport, around 4-km radius of the airport should be maintained without waste dumps or dumpsites. According to local residents, everyday loads of waste are being dumped by the corporation officials.

However, the health authorities with the city corporation have denied the allegations.

A health official of the city corporation under the Beach Health Circle said that waste accumulation initially began as part of desilting operations of the Parvathy Puthanar canal carried out by the irrigation department.

“The silt removed from the canal was temporarily heaped on the banks of the canal. Over time, waste began to accumulate there. “Street vendors and traders, including those selling tender coconut, are suspected to be dumping waste in the area, the official said.