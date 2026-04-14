Three Thiruvananthapuram city police officers suspended for involvement in illegal activities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three cops have been suspended by the City Police Commissioner on disciplinary grounds after they were involved in separate controversial incidents.

Museum station Sub-Inspector Krishna Mohan was suspended for manhandling an Inspector during PM Narendra Modi's Thiruvalla visit. The officer tried to enter the restricted area without a pass. The Inspector on duty turned him away, following which Mohan allegedly manhandled the senior officer.

Kovalam station Grade Sub-Inspector Sathi Kumar was suspended for allegedly consuming alcohol while on election duty. The senior officer complained about the cop's conduct, following which action was taken against him.

A senior civil police officer attached to Pettah station has been suspended for providing assistance to jailed gangster Puthenpalam Rajesh. Sreekumar allegedly helped Rajesh to make calls to his family, lawyer and friends while he was in police custody. Rajesh was arrested during a special drive held last month. An attempt-to-murder case was already pending against him.

While he was in Pettah station, Sreekumar allegedly reached the station and made arrangements to help Rajesh use a mobile phone. Two other Civil Police Officers of the station are also under scanner, and an oral enquiry has been ordered against them.