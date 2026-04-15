Ambedkar’s ‘nation first’ ideology need of hour: Guv

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting Dr B R Ambedkar’s unwavering dedication to the country, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said that his ‘nation first’ ideology should be seen as the need of the hour.

“Ambedkar was the principal architect of our constitution who had risen above the circumstances of his birth and made valuable contributions to the nation as a whole,” Arlekar said, while presiding over a lecture titled ‘Re-reading Dr Ambedkar’ by High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran. The lecture was organised as part of the 135th Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Lok Bhavanon Tuesday.

Delivering his lecture, Justice Devan Ramachandran said that Ambedkar used knowledge as a powerful tool to fight caste-based discrimination and structural flaws that result in such bias in society. “The intellectual acumen of Ambedkar is not properly understood. Many of his prophecies were later proved right,” the judge said.