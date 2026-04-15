Parking dispute at core of assault charge against Thiruvananthapuram GRP officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An assault allegation against a government railway police (GRP) officer has shone the spotlight back on a long-running dispute over parking at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

Prepaid autorickshaw driver G Ashokan was allegedly assaulted by a GRP officer on Saturday. He suffered injuries and was taken to the General Hospital. The incident has reignited complaints about overcrowding, parking violations and the uneasy coexistence of prepaid autorickshaws and online cabs at the busy station.

The autorickshaw drivers have been allotted two lanes for parking by the railways and pay Rs 4,012 a year for it. They alleged that they were being harassed for using the space they pay for.

“We are paying for the space we occupy. Still, the police harass us,” alleged Satheesh, an autorickshaw driver. Describing Saturday’s incident, he said, “A heated exchange took place between Ashokan and the officer. In a fit of rage, the officer slapped Ashokan. His spectacles broke,” Satheesh said. AITUC leader Michael Bastin accused the police of creating unnecessary trouble. He also said the assault on the elderly driver was unjustifiable.