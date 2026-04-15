Parking dispute at core of assault charge against Thiruvananthapuram GRP officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An assault allegation against a government railway police (GRP) officer has shone the spotlight back on a long-running dispute over parking at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.
Prepaid autorickshaw driver G Ashokan was allegedly assaulted by a GRP officer on Saturday. He suffered injuries and was taken to the General Hospital. The incident has reignited complaints about overcrowding, parking violations and the uneasy coexistence of prepaid autorickshaws and online cabs at the busy station.
The autorickshaw drivers have been allotted two lanes for parking by the railways and pay Rs 4,012 a year for it. They alleged that they were being harassed for using the space they pay for.
“We are paying for the space we occupy. Still, the police harass us,” alleged Satheesh, an autorickshaw driver. Describing Saturday’s incident, he said, “A heated exchange took place between Ashokan and the officer. In a fit of rage, the officer slapped Ashokan. His spectacles broke,” Satheesh said. AITUC leader Michael Bastin accused the police of creating unnecessary trouble. He also said the assault on the elderly driver was unjustifiable.
However, GRP SI Jayan alleged that the prepaid drivers routinely park outside their allotted lanes, blocking commuter movement. “When questioned, they gang up and create a row. This has happened many times in the past,” he said.
Jayan also highlighted the plight of app-based cab drivers. “During peak hours and at night, prepaid autorickshaw drivers behave very rudely with the online cab drivers. Most app-based drivers ask customers to board from somewhere outside the station to avoid a skirmish,” he said.
Jayan also denied any physical harm was caused in Saturday’s altercation.
Many said unless the railway administration steps in to demarcate and enforce parking zones more effectively, the standoff between autorickshaw drivers and police is likely to continue, and the commuters would be left to suffer.