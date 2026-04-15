Severe water scarcity hits Thiruvanthapuram, Peppara reservoir level plunges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With no pre-monsoon showers in the horizon and the South West Monsoon expected to be below normal this season, the state capital is staring at a looming water crisis, with reservoir levels fast depleting at Peppara dam — the key reservoir supplying water to the city. The storage at Peppara is fast dwindling with the current water levels hitting 98.75 metres on Tuesday.

The full reservoir level is 107.5 metres. According to Kerala Water Authority (KWA), sustaining supply beyond mid-May will be extremely difficult with no crucial pre-monsoon showers expected in the next two weeks.

KWA draws around 400 mld per day to meet the demand of the capital city, which has around 3.5 lakh connections which includes both domestic and commercial connections.

Despite ensuring more than 400 mld of treated water, the city continues to struggle with shortages. Interestingly, out of the 400 mld, around 40 percent of water - 160 mld - accounts for non-revenue water which is lost from the distribution network either through leaks, theft or metering inaccuracies or age-old pipelines.

An official said with only around 10 lakh population the city actually requires only around 260 mld to 300 mld. “Non-revenue water loss is massive and upgrading the age-old distribution system is the only way to plug this. We have been talking about this for years but no measures have been implemented to address this issue.