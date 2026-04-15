Three city cops suspended for involvement in illegal activities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three cops, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended by the City Police Commissioner on disciplinary grounds after they got embroiled in separate controversial incidents.

Museum station probationary SI Krishna Mohan was suspended for creating ruckus and manhandling an inspector during the prime minister’s Tiruvalla election rally on April 4. The officer tried to enter the Tiruvalla municipal stadium where Modi was addressing the rally. The inspector on duty turned away Krishna Mohan at the entrance following which the latter allegedly manhandled the senior officer.

Kovalam station grade sub-inspector Sathi Kumar was suspended for allegedly consuming alcohol while on election duty. The senior officer had complained about the cop’s conduct following which action was taken against him.

A senior civil police officer, Sreekumar, attached with Pettah station was suspended for providing assistance to jailed gangster Puthenpalam Rajesh. An attempt-to-murder case was already pending against him.