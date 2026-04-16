Man lynched by siblings under the influence of alcohol in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police have arrested two siblings for lynching a 38-year-old man in public at Mukkolakkal near Vizhinjam on Wednesday night.

Achu S Babu and Ananthu were arrested for the brutal murder of Suman, which was recorded by onlookers on their mobile phones. The visuals, which have send shock waves for its brutality, showed Suman being hit and stomped on by the two despite pleas from the onlookers, who could be heard warning the duo that the victim could die due to their act.

The sources said the siblings and their two other friends went to a bar at Mukkolakkal, where they got into a fight with a youth.

Suman intervened in this clash and tried to negotiate, following which he was attacked by the siblings inside the bar.

As he ran out, the duo chased him down and continued raining blows on him.

This went on even after Suman fell onto the road and became motionless after taking a severe beating. The victim was shifted to a nearby government hospital by a group of people who were travelling in a car. However, he could not be saved.