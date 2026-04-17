Model tribal schools continue success story

Of the 32 students who sat for the exams from Dr Ambedkar Vidya Niketan MRS, two of them passed with distinction, 20 with first class, and the rest with second class. “Usually, students find it more difficult to clear CBSE exams compared to state syllabus exams. However, since most of these children have studied here from Class I, we help them through regular mentor-mentee initiatives and special coaching sessions,” said Ratheesh R, a teacher from the school. “Many of the parents were elated to see their children exceeding expectations.”

The school, which is also the only CBSE MRS in the state with an HSS section, has students from across the state.

Three students from the G Karthikeyan Memorial MRS earned a distinction in the exams. “Beyond teaching, we ensure that all requirements of students are met, through whatever little means we can provide them. Only two of our students are in the compartment category, due to personal reasons, and they will be attending the re-exams,” said GKM MRS principal S P Shanimol.