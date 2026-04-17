New BRIC-RGCB director appointed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beena Pillai, an accomplished scientist from Kalady, has been named the new director of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram.

She currently serves as chief scientist at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), New Delhi, a leading institute in genomics, molecular medicine, and bioinformatics.

Her appointment, approved by the appointments committee of the Union cabinet, is for a period of five years.

Beena succeeds Chandrabhas Narayana, who completed his tenure in September last year. She is expected to head new initiatives at BRIC-RGCB, including a cGMP facility, a bio-manufacturing hub, and an oncology referral hospital.

A distinguished researcher in RNA biology and neuronal development, Beena’s laboratory at CSIR-IGIB investigates the role of RNAs in early development, neurogenesis, adult behavior, disease susceptibility, and miRNA markers for human diseases.