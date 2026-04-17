Schools in Thiruvanthapuram register stellar show in CBSE Class X exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the district put up an impressive show in the CBSE Class X examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Jyothis Central School, Kazhakoottam: Of the 207 students who appeared, 74 scored above 90%, including 38 who achieved scores exceeding 95%. While 149 students secured distinction, another 58 students secured first class. Madhav Jayan, Sreepriya Rajesh, and Helen T Baijumon were the topppers, each scoring 498 marks (99.6%), placing them among top performers at the national level. Keerthana Krishnan followed with 496 marks (99.2%), securing the second rank. Five students—Abid Muhammed N S, Fidha Begum S, Pratheethi L S, Chandana C and Vrinda S— scored 495 marks (99%) each.

Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar: The school recoreded 100% success rate with Anna Mariam S scoring the second highest all-India marks (499/500). She was also the district topper. While Malavika AS came second 497 marks, Charu Maanav B K was third with 495 marks. Of the 163 students, 153 secured distinction and 10 achieved first class, with 101 students scoring above 90%.

Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam: All 327 students who appeared passed. Of them, 225 secured distinction, 86 achieved first class and 16 obtained second class. The toppers were: Advatha Amith (99.2%), Devananda Abhijith (99%) and Asin S L (98.6%).

Christ Nagar Public School, Maranalloor: The school recorded 100% pass, with all 85 students succeeding. Of them, 70 students earned distinction and 15 students secured first class. Thoufeeq B S was the school topper, scoring 487 marks (97.4%).

St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school recoreded 100% pass. Of the 265 students who appeared, 221 secured distinction, 41 secured first class and three secured second class. The toppers were: Diya Mary George (99.4%), Madhav S Nambiar (99.2%) and Swathi Kiran (99%).