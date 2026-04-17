Schools in Thiruvanthapuram register stellar show in CBSE Class X exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the district put up an impressive show in the CBSE Class X examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.
Jyothis Central School, Kazhakoottam: Of the 207 students who appeared, 74 scored above 90%, including 38 who achieved scores exceeding 95%. While 149 students secured distinction, another 58 students secured first class. Madhav Jayan, Sreepriya Rajesh, and Helen T Baijumon were the topppers, each scoring 498 marks (99.6%), placing them among top performers at the national level. Keerthana Krishnan followed with 496 marks (99.2%), securing the second rank. Five students—Abid Muhammed N S, Fidha Begum S, Pratheethi L S, Chandana C and Vrinda S— scored 495 marks (99%) each.
Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar: The school recoreded 100% success rate with Anna Mariam S scoring the second highest all-India marks (499/500). She was also the district topper. While Malavika AS came second 497 marks, Charu Maanav B K was third with 495 marks. Of the 163 students, 153 secured distinction and 10 achieved first class, with 101 students scoring above 90%.
Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam: All 327 students who appeared passed. Of them, 225 secured distinction, 86 achieved first class and 16 obtained second class. The toppers were: Advatha Amith (99.2%), Devananda Abhijith (99%) and Asin S L (98.6%).
Christ Nagar Public School, Maranalloor: The school recorded 100% pass, with all 85 students succeeding. Of them, 70 students earned distinction and 15 students secured first class. Thoufeeq B S was the school topper, scoring 487 marks (97.4%).
St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school recoreded 100% pass. Of the 265 students who appeared, 221 secured distinction, 41 secured first class and three secured second class. The toppers were: Diya Mary George (99.4%), Madhav S Nambiar (99.2%) and Swathi Kiran (99%).
St Thomas Public School, Kazhakoottam: All 86 students who appeared secured distinction. Sameeha Naznin topped the batch with 99.6%, followed by Diya Maria Abhilash (99%) and Johanna Jinesh (98.8%). A total of 39 students scored above 95%.
Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: All 152 students, who appeared passed. The top scorers were: Sreehari R (99.4%), Sidharth S, Navami S. Nair, and Ridhika RR (99.2%) and Adwaith M, Abiya N. Johny, and Rishika Nevin (98.8%). A total of 36 students scored above 95% and 41 students secured more than 90%, Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal: The school registered 100% pass.
Of the 54 students who appeared, 45 secured distinction and nine secured high first class. Sinto R Edward who scored 98% marks was the school topper. Besides Sinto, five other students secured full marks in at least one subject. Adwaith HR and Ananya SS secured full marks in two subjects each.
Vishwadeepti English Medium School, Kattakada: The school achieved 100% success . Ananya Sudhir J M was the top scorer with 99.2%. Of the 83 candidates, 16 scored with above 90% marks. While 56 students passed with distinction 19 secured first class and eight were placed in second class.
St Mary’s Central School, Poojappura: The school registered 100% success with all 110 candidates clearing the examination. Of these, 97 secured distinction while 11 were placed in first class. Karthika Sajeev, who scored 495 marks (99%) was the school topper.
PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS Akkulam: All 90 students who appeared passed. A total of 17 students from the school secured full marks in Artificial intelligence while three students each scored 100% in Social Scuience and Sanskrit. While two students scored full marks in Mathematics, one student bagged 100% marks in English.