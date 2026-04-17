Upgraded Shankhumukham Beach set to reopen by the end of May

Despite the ongoing construction and closure of the main beach area, the destination continues to witness a steady flow of visitors every day. A senior official with the department said the project was sanctioned last year in connection with the Navy Day celebrations held at the beach.

“We had executed initial works to facilitate the event. Now, the project is progressing at a fast pace. Though intermittent disruptions due to public events and VIP visits affected the schedule, we are confident of completing the work by the end of next month. Our aim is to restore the glory of Shankhumukham,” the official said.

Unlike conventional seawalls, the department is implementing a new design for shoreline protection. “A strong rock base is being laid to protect the gallery, which will be constructed as part of the project. The shore protection structure will largely remain beneath the surface and will not be visible. It is designed to safeguard the beach from recurring sea incursions and erosion,” the official said.

The 350-360 m-long structure will enable visitors to enjoy the beach even during rough sea conditions, and protect nearby infrastructure as well.

Officials said construction of the gallery will begin shortly. “We plan to carry out the works simultaneously to avoid further delays.”