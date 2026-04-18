A month after fire accident, two ICUs at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital remain closed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after the fire accident, the surgical and trauma ICUs, two of the several ICUs, in the super-speciality block of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College remain closed, drawing criticism from doctors over the temporary facilities.

Doctors pointed out that the delay in reopening the ICUs has resulted in a shortage of beds and highlighted the poor conditions in the ad hoc ICU, where cloth partitions are being used. Concerns over patient safety prompted the head of the general surgery department to formally raise the issue with the medical college superintendent.

The blaze had broken out on March 17 in the surgical and trauma ICUs of the multi super-specialty department. Patients were immediately shifted to makeshift ICUs in wards 7 and 8. Some requiring ventilator support were later moved to the medical ICU in an adjacent block. In addition, cardiothoracic surgeries scheduled in the block’s operation theatre were suspended.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities have assured that the ICUs will be made operational soon. Medical college principal Dr P K Jabbar said that procedures for electrical inspectorate approval after the fire accident were delayed. “The trauma ICU will be reopened by Tuesday. The surgical ICU will take some more time -- maybe by next weekend,” he said, after a review meeting held on Friday. He added that patients had not suffered inconvenience due to the temporary closure.