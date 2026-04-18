K-SMART slowdown hits LSG institutions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The slowdown of the K-Smart platform has begun to impact the functioning of local self-government institutions across Kerala, with officials reporting delays in processing key services and completing routine work. According to LSGI officials, the platform has been slow for the past two days and they are unable to finish various tasks including approvals, file movement and service delivery due to poor system speed.

K-SMART officials said the slowdown was part of a planned cost optimisation exercise and not due to any major technical failure. An official said that temporary disruption, including a brief server downtime on Friday, occurred as part of efforts to reduce operational expenses by shifting from a fully cloud-based system to a hybrid model.

“K-SMART is currently hosted on AWS, which incurs a monthly cost of around `30 lakh. We are in the process of migrating to a hybrid system by integrating our own data centre, which is expected to cut costs by nearly half. Such testing can only be done in a live environment.

We tried to minimise the impact by scheduling these during off-peak hours, such as lunch breaks, keeping downtime under an hour,” the official said.