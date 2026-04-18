Paddy land conversion near Vellayani lake sparks eco concern

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Large-scale conversion of farmland in the ecologically sensitive Kanjirathadi Puncha paddy fields -- adjacent to the Vellayani freshwater lake -- has triggered widespread concern among local residents and environmental groups. As many as 40 Scheduled Caste families residing in the Arattukadavu area, falling under Vellayani wards 2 and 3, are under threat of severe flooding due to rampant landfilling and encroachment of paddy and wetland areas close to the lake.

The alleged conversion and landfilling is happening despite objections and reports citing violation from Kalliyoor panchayat, minor irrigation department, and the agriculture officer.

Shakunthala J, 62, a resident of the flood-prone Arattukadavu area, lamented the looming flood threat and the need to repeatedly shift her family to a nearby school every time it rains. Flood marks are permanently imprinted on the walls of her modest home, where she lives with her seven-member family, including her grandchildren.

“It isn’t easy, and always, the losses we suffer are huge. All we have is this house, and we cannot move from here. The government should protect us from this and prevent the violations that are aggravating the flooding,” Shakunthala said.

The Vellayani Shuddhajala Thadaka Samrakshana Samiti has taken up the matter with the district collector to ensure that the land is restored to its original classification and protected under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

The Samiti alleges that the paddy land was reclassified as dry land during resurvey proceedings. Convener of the Samiti, S Udayakumar, said the land is part of a larger wetland ecosystem and plays a vital role in maintaining the hydrology of Vellayani lake.