'Karuthal' help desk for women launched in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam Port Managing Director Divya S Iyer on Saturday launched ‘Karuthal’, a project of the World Malayalee Federation aimed at creating a global help desk for women, in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, she underscored the need for safe physical, mental and emotional spaces for women and children. Praising the organisation’s work, she said its philanthropic activities span 168 countries with a global impact.

Disability rights activist Tiffany Brar was felicitated at the event. She spoke about her experiences as a visually challenged person and her work advocating the rights of others.

Federation global chairman J Rethnakumar presided over. Organisers said the Karuthal project seeks to provide legal, medical and psychological assistance to women and children worldwide through a dedicated help desk. Others who spoke at the event include federation global vice-president and Karuthal project head Mary Roseta Philip, Tom Aditya and Jacob Philippe.