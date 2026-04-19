Pre-monsoon sanitation activities: Thiruvananthapuram Corp alleges departmental apathy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging inaction from various stakeholder departments including the Railways, Public Works Department, Kerala Road Fund Board, Minor and Major Irrigation, National Highways Authority of India, the corporation has decided to step up and lead the pre-monsoon sanitation drive from Monday. To monitor and ensure the smooth implementation of the action plan, the corporation has formed a sub-committee under the chairmanship of the health standing committee.

On Saturday, Mayor V V Rajesh along with officials reviewed the situation of all major canals at Thampanoor and nearby areas. The mayor told TNIE that a detailed action plan has been prepared and work will begin immediately to clear accumulated waste and improve water flow in critical locations. He said that a special sanitation drive will be launched at key hotspots including Thampanoor railway station, bus stand and adjoining areas from Monday.

The recent assembly elections and the ongoing model code of conduct has put brakes on the pre-monsoon activities to be done by various departments. Officials with the irrigation department said they are unable to undertake work because of the code of conduct.

Lashing out at the apathy of various departments, the mayor said that the inaction by various departments is a major concern. “We have informed all stakeholder departments about today’s joint inspection — only the irrigation department attended.