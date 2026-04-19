Re-examine historical narratives: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting that the present historical narratives were penned by invaders to suit their ‘interests’, Governor Rajendra Arlekar called for a critical re-examination of the same.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘10,000 Years of Bharatiya History: Truth and Myth’ written by P Radhakrishnan Nair in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

“It is common for invaders to write history in a manner that justifies their actions,” he said.

Stating that the invaders’ narratives were accepted unquestioningly over generations, Arlekar remarked that interpretations of Indian texts and culture by some foreign historians had later been questioned for inaccuracies and bias. India, unlike many other civilisations, did not have a tradition of invading other lands and imposing its version of history, he added.