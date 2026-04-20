Congress wants family politics, not weaker sections: BJP leader on women’s bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the Opposition parties for the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday that the Congress wants ‘family politics’ and not the weaker sections of society.

“By sabotaging the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, the Congress and the INDI alliance have betrayed the women of the country,” Joshi said at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here.

Joshi also said the BJP had always given more representation to women.

However, upon being asked about the lower share of female ministers in the Union cabinet, he said that more ministers will come up with reservations, thereby increasing the participation of women.

“Initially, they tried to spread rumours that the seats of South India would be reduced through the bill, and thereby mislead the people of the South. We clarified this, but still they continued this misinformation campaign,” he said. Had the bill been passed, Joshi added, the representation of southern states would have increased from 23.76% to nearly 24%.