Milma Ernakulam co-op milk producers’ union protests demanding price hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the rise in production cost, the members of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) governing body staged a sit-in protest in front of the Milma Federation office here on Sunday, demanding the immediate implementation of the decision to increase milk price.

A letter stating the same was handed over to Milma chairman and managing director on Sunday by ERCMPU chairman C N Valsalan Pillai, along with Federation governing body members T N Sathyan, Tara Unnikrishnan, and K K Johnson.

ERCMPU had submitted a memorandum to Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) in August last year, demanding the same, following which a three-member committee was formed to study the same.