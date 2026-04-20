Milma Ernakulam co-op milk producers’ union protests demanding price hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the rise in production cost, the members of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) governing body staged a sit-in protest in front of the Milma Federation office here on Sunday, demanding the immediate implementation of the decision to increase milk price.
A letter stating the same was handed over to Milma chairman and managing director on Sunday by ERCMPU chairman C N Valsalan Pillai, along with Federation governing body members T N Sathyan, Tara Unnikrishnan, and K K Johnson.
ERCMPU had submitted a memorandum to Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) in August last year, demanding the same, following which a three-member committee was formed to study the same.
The study report had recommended an increase of up to Rs 6 per litre of milk, after which a decision was taken to increase the milk price in a federation meeting, and entrusted the Milma chairman to implement the decision.
The union alleges that the decision has been delayed by the federation members, citing technical reasons, due to allegiance to the ruling parties. “Along with the rise in price of cattle feed, essential commodities and labour cost, severe summer heat has also significantly reduced milk production, adding to the financial crisis,” union members said in a statement.
Mentioning that the prevailing situation has forced many small-scale farmers to exit the sector, they also commented that Milma is responsible to protect those who have stayed in the sector despite heavy challenges.