Six held after clashes between CPM, BJP workers in Kerala's Malamukal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as six people were arrested by Vattiyoorkavu police in connection with the clashes between the CPM and BJP workers at Malamukal on Sunday night. The street fight resulted in injuries to both party workers and the police personnel with one civil police officer attached with Vattiyoorkavu police sustaining serious head injuries in stone pelting.

The police sources said the arrested included four BJP and two CPM workers. What triggered a clash in the politically sensitive area was the allegation that a CPM worker misbehaved with the wife of a local BJP leader.

While the leader was returning from the police station after filing a complaint, the CPM members allegedly beleaguered him at Malamukal junction claiming that the complaint was a ruse.

The BJP workers soon rushed to the place hearing about the development and clashes emerged between the members of both the outfits. The police team that came to bring the situation under control also came under attack. Finally, the police had to resort to lathicharge to chase away brawling party workers.

The police sources said that the complainant and those allegedly involved in misbehaving with the woman were relatives.