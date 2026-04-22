Thiruvananthapuram

Admissions for PhD open at BRIC-RGCB

Eligible candidates with postgraduate or four-year bachelor’s degrees and valid national research fellowships can apply till May 10
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Photo | Website
Express News Service
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB), under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has announced admissions to its PhD programme beginning in August across various domains of biotechnology.

Candidates with a postgraduate degree with at least 60% or a four-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 75% (or equivalent in the UGC 10-point scale) in Life, Agricultural, Environmental, Veterinary, Pharmaceutical, Medical Sciences or allied subjects are eligible to apply.

Applicants must also hold a valid Junior Research Fellowship from UGC, CSIR, ICMR, or DBT, tenable for five years. The deadline for submitting applications is May 10. For details, visit the official website.

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