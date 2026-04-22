LDF opposition in Thiruvananthapuram corporation seeks urgent council meeting, alleges governance failure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF-led opposition of the corporation has demanded an urgent council meeting alleging governance failure by the administration.

LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak, in a press release, alleged that the ruling front has failed to address even basic civic needs of the capital and is focusing on controversies and other conflicts that are disrupting the lives of citizens.

“We have raised our demand for an urgent meeting to discuss issues, including waste management, drinking water shortage, streetlight maintenance, and rising social tensions in the city,” Deepak said.

He alleged that instead of focusing on development, the leadership is trying to create divisions around places of worship and politicising religious sentiments, disrupting the city’s communal harmony.