Olive Ridley turtle nesting begins in Thiruvananthapuram, around 600 eggs recorded across three beaches

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sandy shorelines of the state capital are set for yet another turtle hatching season, with Olive Ridley hatchlings emerging across three key beaches. This year, turtles have laid eggs at six different sites across three major beaches - Poonthura, Vettucaud and Shankhumukham.

Each nesting site is estimated to contain over 100 eggs, taking the total number of eggs this season to around 600. For the past four years, the forest department has been collaborating with NGOs to ensure the conservation and protection of sea turtle eggs from poachers, predators and coastal erosion.

Ajith Shankhumukham, a fisherman and marine conservationist associated with Operation TerraGuard, an NGO working in marine conservation, said that a hatchling from one of the nests was released into the sea on Monday.

“A batch of eggs is expected to hatch tomorrow, and the hatchlings will be released by evening. We have been guarding the sites round the clock with the help of volunteers. Around 15 volunteers are involved in the efforts,” he said.

According to forest authorities, obtaining an exact count of eggs is not always possible, as nests are left undisturbed where conditions are safe. At vulnerable locations, eggs are carefully relocated to temporarily protected nests set up by volunteers. Poonthura has three nesting sites, followed by two at Shankumugham and one at Vettucaud.

With the seasonal arrival of Olive Ridley turtles for nesting becoming a regular phenomenon along the capital’s coastline, the forest department is planning to establish a centralised sea turtle hatchery in the district to strengthen conservation efforts.