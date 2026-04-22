Two arrested for honey-trapping youth via Instagram, assaulting and robbing him in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old woman and her friend have been arrested for allegedly honey-trapping, assaulting, and robbing a youth they befriended through Instagram in Sreekaryam.

The accused have been identified as Soorya, 19, a native of Chellamangalam in Sreekaryam, and her friend Kailas, 20, a resident of Pappanamcode estate. The victim is a native of Thachappally in Keezhthonnakkal. According to the police, Soorya had established contact with the victim via Instagram and lured him to Pangappara on April 18. When the youth reached the location as instructed, he was allegedly forced onto a scooter by Soorya’s friends who were waiting there.

The victim was then taken to a secluded pond area near Sangeetha Nagar, close to the Pangappara Health Centre, where he was physically assaulted. He was reportedly struck on the head with a beer bottle following which he suffered injuries.

The accused allegedly snatched the victim’s mobile phone and forced him to transfer Rs 10,000 from his bank account using the SBI YONO app to their account. He was also coerced into sending `2,500 to another mobile phone number. After the assault and robbery, the accused abandoned the victim and fled from the place, the complaint said.

The arrests were made following a probe by the Sreekaryam police based on the victim’s complaint. The accused were later produced before a court and remanded.