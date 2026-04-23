Eight-year-old boy dies after being bitten by cobra in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An eight-year-old boy died after being bitten by a cobra during sleep at his residence in Azhoor near Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dilshan, son of Dileep and Anu. The cobra was later captured from the house.

The boy, who was sleeping on the ground with his parents, complained of a sharp pain in his leg in the morning. Dileep spotted bite marks and suspected that his son could have been bitten by some venomous creature.

Dilshan was immediately admitted to Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

Later, the boy's condition worsened and he was shifted to the Thiruvanapuram MCH, where he succumed to his injuries.

Dileep accused the staff of Chirayinkeezhu hospital for medical negligence.