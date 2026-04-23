Expulsion of KTU dean puts IHRD director, Kerala govt on collision course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The removal of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Dean (Academics) and Controller of Examinations Vinu Thomas from his posts has triggered a confrontation between the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) director VA Arun Kumar, son of the late CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan, and the state government.

KTU Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas issued orders relieving Vinu of his responsibilities following disciplinary action by his parent department, IHRD. Arun Kumar had earlier ordered Vinu’s demotion from professor to associate professor.

The action stems from alleged financial irregularities during Vinu’s tenure as principal of an IHRD-run engineering college. In the wake of his demotion, the university deemed him ineligible to continue in statutory positions. The charge of controller of examinations has been temporarily handed over to the director (Academics).

However, a section of pro-Left employees in IHRD alleges that the disciplinary action is linked to an ongoing legal dispute over Arun Kumar’s appointment as the institution’s permanent director. “Vinu, who was also an applicant for the post, had informed the High Court that Arun Kumar did not possess the required qualifications,” a source said.