Seven live bullets found in Pettah railway hospital toilet; probe on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of seven live bullets were found inside a toilet accessible to visitors at the Railway Hospital in Pettah during a routine morning clean-up on Wednesday.

The ammunition was found around 8.30am by cleaning staff, who alerted hospital authorities. The matter was then reported to the RPF and the Vanchiyoor police.

Based on the incident, the Vanchiyoor police registered a suo motu case under the Arms Act. They said it included seven rounds of 9mm ammunition — two rounds each of 9mm 2Z85 KF and 9mm 2Z87 KF, and five rounds of 9mm 99 KF.

Preliminary findings suggest the ammunition was unused and may have been inadvertently left behind. Noting that several officers had travelled to the capital in connection with election-related duties, investigators are looking into the possibility that a police or defence personnel visiting the hospital may have dropped the bullets.

“It is possible that someone might have accidentally left the ammunition behind,” said a source.

With no clear suspect so far, the case has been registered against “unknown persons.”