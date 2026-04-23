Summer shower deficit pushes Thiruvananthapuram to potential water crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is staring at a severe water crisis this summer as water levels continue to dip at Peppara Dam. According to the Kerala Water Authority, Thiruvananthapuram city is likely to be the worst affected in the state if summer showers fail to arrive. On Wednesday, water level at Peppara reservoir dipped to 97.55 metres. The full reservoir level is 107.5 metres.

With over 3.5 lakh consumers, the KWA is preparing for the worst as the capital edges closer to a potential water crisis amid a prolonged dry spell. Lack of an emergency plan to deal with a potential crisis during summer has emerged as a major challenge. The capital continues to grapple with a sharp shortfall in summer rain this April, with the district recording a 67% deficit so far. Adding to the woes, the IMD has predicted a below-normal Southwest monsoon.

Officials are pinning their hopes on the arrival of summer rain by the first week of May to avert a potential water crisis. KWA supplies around 400 mld to meet the demands of the capital.

According to KWA officials, it will be difficult to sustain water supply till May-end. The KWA has already implemented regulations in some parts of the capital to sustain the harsh summer days. Protests have already emerged from several parts of the corporation area following disruptions in water supply.

With levels depleting rapidly, the KWA is exploring backup options, including drawing water from Neyyar Dam and imposing supply regulations. “As per IMD officials, the capital is expected to get above normal summer showers in May. If it rains then we need not worry. Now everything depends on pre-monsoon rains,” said a top official of KWA.